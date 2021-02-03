aelf Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, aelf has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $83.50 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.00900770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04650989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014835 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.