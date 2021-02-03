Aeron (ARNX) Market Capitalization Reaches $102,592.33

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $102,592.33 and $86,209.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeron has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.01052128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047204 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00037468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.53 or 0.04732744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019867 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

