Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

