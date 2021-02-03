Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

AGRX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,937. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 276.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 124.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.