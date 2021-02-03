Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen Sells 21,212 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,785 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.