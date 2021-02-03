AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.0 days.

AGLNF stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

