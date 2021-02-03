Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EADSY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

EADSY stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

