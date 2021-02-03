Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EADSY traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,942. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

EADSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Airbus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

