AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Up 20.1% in January

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AirNet Technology stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

