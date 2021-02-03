Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

