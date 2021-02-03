Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Shares Down 0.5%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.13 and last traded at $102.13. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.