Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives $28.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $11.35 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $440.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $724,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.