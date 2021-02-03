Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Down 23.0% in January

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 205,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alector by 98.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 23.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALEC. Bank of America began coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

