Alessandro Premoli Sells 10,000 Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Senior Officer Alessandro Premoli sold 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 553,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,963,732.20.

Alessandro Premoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Alessandro Premoli sold 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$15,500.00.

TSE:XAU opened at C$3.48 on Wednesday. Goldmoney Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 22.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.15 million and a P/E ratio of 112.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.60.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$243.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.0594915 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

