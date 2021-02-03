Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

ALEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

In other news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,788,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

