Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.34

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and traded as low as $26.10. Alfa Laval AB (publ) shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 197 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.