Alfred J. Ford, Jr. Sells 1,883 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,237.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

