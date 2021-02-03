Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Align Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Align Technology by 9.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,778 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $557.77 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $579.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

