Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams Sells 1,600 Shares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $56,528.00.

Roland L. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $66,940.00.

Shares of ABTX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. 43,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $742.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth $203,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

