Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,997 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $58,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,660.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $257,268. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

