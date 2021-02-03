Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to post $690.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.70 million to $701.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Allegion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $11,677,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Allegion by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

