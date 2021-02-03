Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

