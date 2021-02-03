Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.94 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

Shares of ALGM traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,055. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.