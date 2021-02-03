AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:AWF opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez purchased 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

