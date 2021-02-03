Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €211.46 ($248.78).

Several analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €192.72 ($226.73) on Wednesday. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €183.91.

About Allianz SE (ALV.F)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

