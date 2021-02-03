AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

NCZ opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

