AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $34.65.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

