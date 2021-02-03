Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.