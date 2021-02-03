Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.18. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 450,367 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.01.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

