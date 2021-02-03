Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.