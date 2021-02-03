Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $365.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.13 and its 200 day moving average is $324.12. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $369.52.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

