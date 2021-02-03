Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $21.82 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

