Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after purchasing an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,606 shares of company stock worth $24,907,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 120.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

