Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Tower by 183.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

AMT opened at $236.15 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.08. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

