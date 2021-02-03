Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $217.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

