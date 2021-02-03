Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 418 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

