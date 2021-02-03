Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $350,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

