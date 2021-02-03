Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

