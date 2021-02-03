Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 20.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,874.74.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,949.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,644.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.