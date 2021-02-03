Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,644.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,949.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,874.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

