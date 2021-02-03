Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2,025.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,874.74.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $26.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1,919.12. 3,108,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,080. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,949.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,778.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,644.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 32,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,675,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

