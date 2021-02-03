Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 price target (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,901.26.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,949.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,778.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

