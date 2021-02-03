Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,550.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,977.58.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,949.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,644.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.