Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,300.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,897.69.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,644.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,949.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

