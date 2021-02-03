Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $2,500.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,800.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,996.50.

GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,949.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,778.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,644.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

