Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 5,865 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The TJX Companies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 310,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,254 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 68,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 665,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. 210,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

