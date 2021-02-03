Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 1,286 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 173,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after buying an additional 41,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $463.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.30. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.