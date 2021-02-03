Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IMAX by 703.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.49.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,089. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.85.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.