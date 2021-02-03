Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,928,000 after buying an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

