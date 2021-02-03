Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) to post sales of $222.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alto Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.96 million to $222.50 million. Alto Ingredients reported sales of $357.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will report full year sales of $950.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.17 million to $950.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.66 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alto Ingredients.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Alto Ingredients news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,716,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 4,456.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 168,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $1,146,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEIX opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alto Ingredients (PEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.